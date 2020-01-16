Catholic World News

Bishops ask Kerala state to end discrimination against Christians in benefit distribution

January 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern Indian state of Kerala (map) is 55% Hindu, 27% Muslim, and 18% Christian. Two Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church) have their headquarters there, as do two Oriental Orthodox churches (the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

