Pope’s January prayer intention: promotion of world peace

January 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that Christians, followers of other religions, and all people of goodwill may promote peace and justice in the world.”

