Catholic World News

Washington Post publishes internal Church report on Bishop Bransfield’s misconduct

December 24, 2019

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: The Washington Post has obtained and posted a 60-page investigative report on misconduct by Bishop Michael Bransfield, who retired last year as head of the Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia diocese. The detailed report— prepared for Church officials at the Vatican’s request— has not yet been made available to the public, to civil authorities who are pursuing criminal charges against the former bishop, or even to officials of the West Virginia diocese that paid for the investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!