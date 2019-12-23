Catholic World News

German bishops declare day of prayer for persecuted Christians

December 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In particular, the German bishops called for prayers on St. Stephen’s Day for the beleaguered Christians of Africa’s Sahel region (map).

