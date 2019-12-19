Catholic World News

Pakistan’s army funds reconstruction of Karachi church, school

December 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the South Asian nation of 208 million (map), and 96% of its people are Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!