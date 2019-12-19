Catholic World News

Vatican, Malankar Orthodox Church discuss interfaith marriages, common patristic readings

December 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Oriental Orthodox churches that ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).

