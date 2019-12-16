Catholic World News
‘The Word of God invites us to joy,’ Pope tells pilgrims
December 16, 2019
» Continue to this story on Zenit
CWN Editor's Note: In his December 15 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on the readings of Gaudete Sunday.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!