Indian bishop accused of corruption, fathering child now faces harassment complaint

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: 37 priests of the Diocese of Mysuru (Mysore) recently accused Bishop Kannikadass William Antony of sexual misconduct and corruption. The diocese is located in the southwestern Indian state of Karnataka (map).

