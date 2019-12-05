Catholic World News

14 slain in attack on Protestant church in Burkina Faso

December 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 19.7 million (map) is 62% Muslim, 23% Catholic, 7% Protestant, and 8% animist. One of the nation’s bishops recently warned of an Islamist persecution there.

