Vatican, Italian prelates explain Loreto jubilee year

December 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a Vatican press conference (video), three prelates discussed the initiatives and indulgences associated with the Lauretan Jubilee Year (December 8, 2019, to December 10, 2020), which marks the centenary of the proclamation of Our Lady of Loreto as patron saint of aviation.

