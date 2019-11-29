Catholic World News

Estonia’s president meets with Pope

November 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Estonian Public Broadcasting reported on the foreign policy discussions between the Pope and President Kersti Kaljulaid. Estonia, a Northern European nation of 1.2 million (map), is 16% Eastern Orthodox, 10% Lutheran, and 0.5% Catholic; the Pope made an apostolic journey there in 2018.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!