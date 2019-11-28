Catholic World News

Togo’s bishops lament government oppression, imploding political opposition

November 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 8.2 million (map) is 29% Christian and 20% Muslim, with 51% adhering to indigenous beliefs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!