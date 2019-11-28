Catholic World News

South Sudan’s factional leaders fail to agree on unity government

November 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury are slated to visit the strife-torn nation. In April, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the nation’s leaders as he appealed for peace.

