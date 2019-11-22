Catholic World News

November 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Evo Morales, Bolivia’s Socialist president since 2005, resigned on November 10 following weeks of violent protests.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!