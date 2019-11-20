Action Alert!
Bishops, EU, UN convene national dialogue in Bolivia

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Evo Morales, Bolivia’s Socialist president since 2005, resigned on November 10 following weeks of violent protests; protestors and security forces continue to clash.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

