Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Thailand at start of his 32nd apostolic journey

November 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Southeast Asian nation of 68.6 million (map) is 95% Buddhist and 4% Muslim. The Pontiff was greeted by Surayud Chulanont, the president of the nation’s Privy Council, and Salesian Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, a cousin who has been a missionary there since the 1960s (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!