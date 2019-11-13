Catholic World News
Pope prays for Syria’s Christians following murder of priest
November 13, 2019
» Continue to this story on @Pontifex
CWN Editor's Note: Father Hovsep Bedoyan, an Armenian Catholic priest in Syria, was shot and killed on November 11.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
