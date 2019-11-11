Catholic World News

Pope meets with leaders of the Roman Curia

November 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on November 11 with the leaders of departments of the Roman Curia. The Vatican did not provide any information about topics that may have been discussed at the meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!