Catholic World News

Pope refects on resurrection, life after death

November 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 10 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis spoke about Luke 20:27-38, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!