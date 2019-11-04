Catholic World News

‘God condemns sin, but tries to save the sinner,’ Pope tells pilgrims

November 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 3 Sunday Angelus address (video), the Pope reflected on Luke 19:1-10, the Gospel reading of the day.

