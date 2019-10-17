Catholic World News
Catholic anti-nuclear activists may not raise religious-freedom defense, judge rules
October 17, 2019
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: In April 2018, seven Catholic anti-nuclear activists broke into a nuclear submarine base in Georgia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
