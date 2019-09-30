Catholic World News

‘The Lord calls us to practice charity,’ Pope emphasizes on World Day of Migrants and Refugees

September 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On September 29, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square for the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!