Catholic World News
‘Deeply disturbing’ footage surfaces of China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims
September 25, 2019
» Continue to this story on ABC Australia
CWN Editor's Note: The Chinese government has detained over a million Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!