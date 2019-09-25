Catholic World News

African religious leaders fear renewed fighting in South Sudan

September 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013; the war has left 400,000 dead and displaced over 3.6 million civilians. In April 2019, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the nation’s leaders as he appealed for peace.

