Authorities in United Arab Emirates officially recognize 17 churches

September 24, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the Arabian Peninsula nation of 6.1 million (map); 76% of its residents are Muslim, and 9% are Christian. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in February.

