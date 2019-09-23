Catholic World News

Transform ‘riches into instruments of fraternity and solidarity,’ Pope tells pilgrims

September 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: During his September 22 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Luke 16:1-13, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!