Catholic World News

Promoting human dignity in Brussels is priority, says new EU bishops’ official

September 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Manuel Barrios is the new general secretary of COMECE, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!