Eritrea’s bishops speak out against regime’s takeover of schools

September 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 6 million (map) has been a repressive one-party state since it gained independence in 1993. The regime’s nationalization of schools follows a similar takeover of Catholic hospitals earlier this summer.

