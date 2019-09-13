Catholic World News

Wyoming diocese says it’s substantiated 3 more allegations against former bishop

September 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Cheyenne announced in 2018 that Bishop Joseph Hart was guilty of the sexual abuse of minors. Bishop Hart, now 87, was a priest of the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph (1956-1976), auxiliary bishop of Cheyenne (1976-78), and bishop of Cheyenne (1978-2001). He resigned five years before the typical retirement age of 75 and has denied committing sexual abuse.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

