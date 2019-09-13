Catholic World News
Timor-Leste’s 1st archbishop aims to unite faithful
September 13, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Timor-Leste (East Timor) (map), a Southeast Asian nation of 1.3 million, is 98% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
