Chinese ‘underground’ Catholic churches blocked off

September 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Buildings that housed the “underground” Catholic Church in Xintaizi, China, are being sealed off to prevent their use for worship, leading loyal Catholics in the Liaoning province to fear that the underground Church will disappear in the wake of an agreement between Beijing and Rome.

