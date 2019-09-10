Catholic World News

Christianity is not colonialism, Philippine prelate tells nation’s president

September 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would not celebrate the 500th anniversary of the nation’s evangelization because “they [the Spaniards] came to this country as imperialists.”

