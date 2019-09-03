Catholic World News

Pope, in video message, tells Madagascar’s people their holiness is precious

September 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius The Pope’s apostolic journey to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius will take place from September 4-10. Madagascar (map), a nation of 25.7 million, is 46% Protestant, 38% Catholic, and 3% Muslim.

