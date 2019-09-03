Catholic World News

50,000 Christians gather to commemorate 2008 pogrom in India

September 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 100 Christians were murdered, and 50,000 fled their homes, during a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa) (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!