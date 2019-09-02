Catholic World News

Colombia’s bishops concerned about FARC reigniting armed conflict

September 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Over 175,000 civilians have lost their lives in the Colombian conflict, which began in 1964. The Colombian government and the main rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), signed a peace agreement in 2016.

