South Sudan’s bishops praise peace agreement for neighboring Sudan

August 30, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Sudan (map) is a Muslim nation of 43.1 million that is distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan. Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s ruler since 1989, was overthrown in an April coup.

