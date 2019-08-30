Catholic World News

Anglican leader visits Sri Lanka, mourns victims of Easter attacks

August 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Local jihadists were responsible for the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed over 250 people and injured over 500.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!