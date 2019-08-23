Catholic World News

Indian priest, 5 nuns accused of defaming dismissed nun

August 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Franciscan Clarist Congregation, with Vatican approval, dismissed Sister Lucy Kalapura for disobedience; the nun maintains she was dismissed because she called for the arrest of a bishop accused of rape.

