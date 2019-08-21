Catholic World News

Beware of hypocrisy, Pope warns in general audience devoted to fraternal charity

August 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On May 29, Pope Francis began a series of audiences devoted to the Acts of the Apostles. On August 21 (video), he reflected on Acts 4:32-35.

