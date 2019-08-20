Catholic World News

Myanmar fighting forces people to take shelter at churches, monasteries

August 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Rebels backed by China have targeted Christians in Myanmar’s Shan State (map). The state is 81% Buddhist, 10% Christian, and 7% animist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!