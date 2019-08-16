Catholic World News

‘I know words mean very little without action,’ Erie bishop says on anniversary of grand jury report

August 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on Diocese of Erie

CWN Editor's Note: More than 300 Pennsylvania priests abused over 1,000 minors since the 1940s, a landmark state grand jury report found. Veteran journalist Peter Steinfels later described the report as “misleading” and “irresponsible.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!