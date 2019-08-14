Catholic World News

Archbishop, Catholic Relief Services object to spending freeze on some foreign aid

August 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace and the CEO of Catholic Relief Services responded to a actions outlined in a letter from the Office of Management and Budget.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!