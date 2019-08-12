Catholic World News

‘Jesus calls His disciples to constant vigilance,’ Pope tells pilgrims

August 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: On August 11, Pope Francis devoted his Sunday Angelus address (video) to Luke 13:32-48, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!