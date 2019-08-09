Catholic World News

Kerala nun links dismissal with bishop’s rape case

August 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Indian prosecutors have charged Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar with rape. Bishop Mulakkal has insisted that he is innocent.

