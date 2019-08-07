Catholic World News

Pope, in general audience, resumes reflections on Acts of the Apostles

August 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Following a month-long hiatus, Pope Francis resumed his Wednesday general audiences on August 7 (video). On May 29, Pope Francis began a series of audiences devoted to the Acts of the Apostles.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!