Philippine bishops call for prayers, Masses for bishops charged with sedition
August 05, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Philippine police recently filed sedition charges against four bishops who criticized President Rodrigo Duterte’s policies.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
