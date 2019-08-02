Catholic World News

Europe’s bishops, other Christian leaders call for observance of ‘Season of Creation’

August 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The “Season of Creation,” an ecumenical initiative, begins on September 1—the World Day of Prayer for Creation in the Orthodox churches (since 1989) and the Catholic Church (since 2015)—and concludes on October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. In June, the Vatican for the first time encouraged bishops around the world to commemorate the season.

