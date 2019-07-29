Catholic World News

Catholic, Anglican prelates welcome UK government report on persecution of Christians

July 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on CBCEW

CWN Editor's Note: The report, commissioned by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, found that worldwide persecution of Christians is growing in scope and severity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!