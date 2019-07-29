Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official urges other Orthodox churches not to recognize Orthodox Church of Ukraine

July 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Until recently, Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful were divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, with only the first canonically recognized by other Orthodox churches. In December 2018, the latter two bodies united to form the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU). The Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, granted canonical recognition to the OCU in January—a decision condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church.

