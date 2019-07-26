Action Alert!
Just $3,564 to go to raise the $20,000 in seed money needed to launch our Next Generation plan.   Your help now will make a difference!
Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat reaffirms support for Global Compact on Migration, ‘though not perfect’

July 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: The United Nations General Assembly endorsed the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration last December. The Holy See welcomed the compact with reservations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.